Steelers reportedly will not trade T.J. Watt after Browns sent Myles Garrett to Rams

The Steelers' massive new contract for Nick Herbig sparked immediate speculation about the future of T.J. Watt.

The Pittsburgh Steelers created plenty of discussion around the NFL when they signed Nick Herbig to a four-year, $100 million extension that included $42 million guaranteed. Given the size of the investment, many immediately wondered whether the move could signal a future trade involving one of the team’s established edge rushers.

However, longtime Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo believes those fears are overblown. Despite the speculation generated by Herbig’s new deal, he does not expect Pittsburgh to move franchise cornerstone T.J. Watt.

“The Steelers don’t typically go down that road at all. I mean, they have cut guys before with years left on the contact. They’ve said: ‘Ok, you’re past your prime and we’re gonna move on.’ But to go down that road of trading a star like that, it just doesn’t happen. I still think it’s important for T.J. Watt to end here, although what transpired here in the last 24 hours does get me thinking. I still think they’re super committed to T.J. and they’re kind of like unicorns right now.”

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Why the Nick Herbig extension fueled trade rumors with Steelers

The speculation was understandable. After all, the Pittsburgh Steelers just committed massive money to a player who is not currently a full-time starter. Herbig has developed into an important contributor, but he still sits behind Watt and Alex Highsmith on the depth chart.

That reality led some observers to wonder whether the Steelers were preparing for a future without one of their veteran stars. In particular, Highsmith’s name emerged in trade discussions because of the financial flexibility a move could create.

At the same time, the NFL trade market has provided fresh examples of teams making bold decisions. The Cleveland Browns recently traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams in a blockbuster deal which got them Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, and a 2028 second-round pick.

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While Watt might not command exactly the same return due to age and contract considerations, it is easy to imagine a first-round pick being part of any potential negotiations. A trade would also help the Steelers avoid carrying another massive contract on their salary cap.

Steelers still view TJ Watt as a franchise cornerstone

Despite the financial logic that some fans and analysts have discussed, Fittipaldo believes the Steelers remain committed to Watt for the long term. They have traditionally operated differently from many teams around the league, preferring to keep homegrown superstars rather than trade them away.

That philosophy appears unchanged even after the Herbig extension. Rather than replacing Watt, the Steelers may simply be trying to ensure that one of the league’s most important positions remains a strength for years to come.

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General manager Omar Khan has spent the last several days rewarding key young players, including Herbig, while continuing to build a roster capable of competing under head coach Mike McCarthy.

From that perspective, Herbig’s contract may not be a sign that Watt is on the way out. Instead, it could be evidence that the Steelers want to maintain one of the NFL’s deepest and most talented pass-rushing groups.