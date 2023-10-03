The Pittsburgh Steelers experienced one of the most disappointing performances in week 4 when they suffered a blowout loss to the Texans. Despite giving up 30 points to a rookie quarterback, their biggest concern remains their offense, which could only produce six points in the defeat.

As reported by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, the Steelers have signed wide receiver Denzel Mims to their practice squad. While many have speculated about the possible replacement of offensive coordinator Matt Canada, no official news has surfaced in that regard.

With plenty of football left to play in the 2023 NFL season currently standing at 2-2 in a highly competitive division, the Steelers must focus on improving their offense to complement their dominant defense, which has often been the key to their victories.

Denzel Mims’ Career

Mims, a second-round draft pick of the Jets in 2020, spent three seasons in New York before being traded this offseason. While showing promise as a rookie, he struggled to secure a starting spot, amassing fewer catches than the 21 games he played over the next two seasons.

Following the Jets’ acquisition of several experienced receivers in free agency, Mims was dealt to the Lions in exchange for a swap of late-round draft picks. Unfortunately, he was waived with an injury just a month after the trade was finalized.

Mims is currently recovering from an ankle injury he sustained during training camp. His signing provides the Steelers with insurance at the wide receiver position, especially as they are still without Diontae Johnson, who is on injured reserve.

How Old Is Denzel Mims?

Denzel Mims is 25 years old.