Stefon Diggs backs Drake Maye after struggles against Falcons

Stefon Diggs showed support for second-year quarterback Drake Maye after Maye took the blame for a late turnover that could have cost the team the game. New England secured a 24-23 win late in the fourth quarter, but Maye wasn’t ecstatic after turning the ball over.

Diggs, who joined the team to help Maye elevate his game with a three-year, $69 million deal, didn’t mince words to defend his quarterback. Late in the first half, Maye fumbled the ball after being hit by Jalon Walker. The Falcons recovered the ball and took it all the way to the end zone.

“I’ve got in a bad habit of trying to break tackles on guys I don’t have a great chance of breaking a tackle on,” Maye said after the game.

Maye still had a terrific game, going 19 of 29 for 259 yards and two touchdowns against a difficult defense.

Stefon Diggs defends Drake Maye after Falcons mistake

Patriots reporter Andrew Callahan shared what Diggs said about Maye on Sunday. The veteran wide receiver showed total support for the young playmaker.

Stefon Diggs #8 of the New England Patriots.

“I’m riding with Drake Maye,” Diggs said. “Things aren’t going to be perfect. I tell y’all all the time, it’s hard as s–t to play quarterback.”

Maye is playing at such a high level that he is getting MVP buzz after nine weeks. He still has room for improvement, and being a part of his organization should help him evolve. New England will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next, hoping to improve to 8-2 against one of the best teams in the NFC.