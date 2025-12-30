Travis Kelce receives big advice from Rob Gronkowski amid retirement rumors

Lately, Travis Kelce has made headlines more for what happens off the field than on it. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been flirting with the idea of a potential retirement for some time, and his fellow veteran, Rob Gronkowski, offered some pointed advice on the matter.

Having won it all with the Patriots and during his final year with the Bucs, Gronkowski now enjoys the NFL from a different perspective. The No. 87, one of Tom Brady’s greatest allies throughout his career, weighed in on Kelce’s situation.

“The only advice that I would give him, because I’ve been in this situation before, is listen to your gut feeling. If you truly love the game of football and you feel like you belong out there on the football field, well then go back. Look at your options, see what’s presented to you on the table and weigh it all out and take your time.”

He also added: “But only go back to the game of football if you truly believe and feel like you belong on the field still. If your heart’s not in it, well then you got a lot of opportunities ahead of you and he’s gonna be successful in whatever he does in his next venture.”

Rob Gronkowski former tight end of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Is Kelce retiring after this season?

While Travis Kelce has not officially confirmed his plans for next year, speculation regarding his future continues to grow. In a recent discussion, Kelce revealed what needs to happen for him to postpone retirement, noting that his decision hinges entirely on his passion for the game.

He admitted that if he comes back, “it would be just to answer that flame in my heart that I still love this thing,” suggesting that as long as that fire remains, the future Hall of Famer isn’t ready to walk away just yet.

Kelce’s harsh self-critique

Despite finishing the season with 73 receptions, 839 yards, and 5 touchdowns, Travis Kelce is reportedly deeply disappointed with his individual performance. In a moment of raw honesty, Kelce made tough revelation on Andy Reid, admitting that he feels he let his coach down to the point where he struggled to even “look him in the eye.” Even with solid veteran numbers, Kelce clearly expects more of himself as a cornerstone of the Chiefs‘ offense.