Stefon Diggs hyped up over latest Patriots injury update

Veteran wide receiver Stefon Diggs has many reasons to celebrate. The New England Patriots beat the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the NFL season and Christian Gonzalez is back in practice.

The third-year cornerback, who missed 13 games in his rookie season after suffering a torn labrum against the Dallas Cowboys, got injured during training camp. Seven weeks after hurting his hamstring, Gonzalez returned to practice.

He was listed as limited on Wednesday’s practice session, which brought joy to his teammates, especially Diggs.

Stefon Diggs over the moon about Christian Gonzalez’s return

Coming off a second-team All-Pro selection in 2024, Gonzalez enters this season with high expectations. He suffered a hamstring injury in July during an 11-on-11 drill. Gonzalez matched up with Diggs before suffering the non-contact injury. Diggs had nothing but good things to say about Gonzalez.

“Obviously, Zo is one of our stars, especially from that cornerback position,” he said on Wednesday. “I feel like he plays a key role on our defense, and he’s definitely one of the captains on this team. … From a personal view, we’d be super excited to have him back. Hell of a player.”

Diggs wasn’t the only one excited about this return. “It’s very exciting,” said safety Jaylinn Hawkins. “We all know Gonzo is shutdown, a playmaker. He’s another playmaker on the team. It’s hella exciting. I know he’s really excited to be back. Nobody wants to miss games or be hurt or be injured. I’m excited. My dawg’s back. We’re going to go out there and rock out.”

The Patriots are 1-1 after a loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and a win over the Dolphins. Gonzalez’s return should elevate the team’s level moving forward, although it’s not clear when he will be able to play games.