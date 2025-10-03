Josh Allen sends message ahead of clash with Stefon Diggs, Patriots

A year after being traded to the Houston Texans and everything that happened afterward, Stefon Diggs will return to Highmark Stadium on Sunday night to clash with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots are 2-2 after four weeks, hoping to get over the .500 mark with a win in a game that seems personal for Diggs. The veteran wide receiver was traded from the Minnesota Vikings in 2020, becoming Allen’s go-to guy as soon as he landed in West New York.

Diggs left Buffalo with 445 catches for 5,372 yards and 37 touchdowns in 66 games with the Bills. He played at a solid level with the Texans before signing a three-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots in the postseason.

Allen is preparing for this duel and is looking forward to meeting with his former teammate in a divisional matchup.

Josh Allen previews Bills matchup against Stefon Diggs

ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg shared Allen’s words about facing Diggs for the first time with the Patriots on Wednesday, wondering if he felt some type of way about clashing with the Bills.

Josh Allen with Stefon Diggs, former Buffalo Bills teammates

“Played them last year, so I don’t think it’s anything super crazy,” Allen said. “But obviously, being back in Buffalo, who knows if the emotions are going to be heightened for him, or for the fans…We’re just gonna go out there and try to perform the best we can.”

In two games against the Bills, Diggs has recorded 10 catches for 99 yards. His most recent matchup happened in October 2024, when he caught six passes for 82 yards with the Texans.