Stefon Diggs says Saints will be a bigger test after win over Bills

Stefon Diggs isn’t taking much of the New England Patriots‘ win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season. The veteran wide receiver clashed against his former team and came out victorious at Highmark Stadium.

The Patriots improved to 3-2. While Rhamondre Stevenson took care of the touchdowns, Diggs had a busy night, too, catching passes for 146 yards on 12 targets. The Patriots secured a 23-20 win over the No. 1 team in the AFC East division, and they are looking for more.

The Week 6 matchup will be against the New Orleans Saints, a team that just won its first game hours before the Patriots upset the Bills. While this looks like an easy matchup for the Pats, Diggs is careful about getting too comfortable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stefon Diggs sends warning about the Saints

Coming off a big win against a Super Bowl contender, many would think the Patriots would relax against a 1-4 team, but Diggs made it clear New Orleans won’t be an easy matchup despite their record.

Stefon Diggs

Advertisement

“I think it’s super important that we flip the page, considering New Orleans Saints is a really good football team,” Diggs said. “The record might not show, but they’re very skillful up front and in their back end, to be honest. Might be bigger test than last week just as far as like having success, being able to replicate that process or, you know, do it all over again.”

Advertisement

This will be the first of four favorable games for the Patriots, who could enter Week 10 with a 7-2 record if everything goes their way.