Drake Maye’s key weapon showers QB in praise after Patriots beat NY Jets on Week 11’s TNF

Drake Maye put on a show on TNF to guide the New England Patriots to another victory, this time against the New York Jets. One of his teammates couldn't help but shower the quarterback in absolute praise after the game.

By Bruno Milano

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots
The New England Patriots won their eighth-straight game on Thursday Night Football after easily handling the New York Jets. After the game, one of the team leaders praised quarterback Drake Maye for another masterful performance in the gridiron.

Stefon Diggs is enjoying life with Drake Maye as his signal-caller. Diggs caught nine passes for 105 yards. After the game, he still praised how composed Maye is. “Being the commander of the offense, getting everybody lined up,” Diggs applauded. “Sometimes I go the wrong way, I don’t do things perfect, but he has the line of communication of being the quarterback, being the leader, he’s one of the pillars of the offense that keeps us in the right spot.”

Maye ended up completing 25-of-34 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown. The Pats also were 6/12 in third down efficiency and 1/1 in fourth downs. Maye solidified once again his stance as possible MVP of the league. He is dominating the NFL in his sophomore year.

Maye is not the only star the Patriots found lately

It took a while, but the Patriots eventually got rookie running back, TreVeyon Henderson ready to roll. After giving him the RB1 slot on the team, the second round pick has exploded.

Henderson has surpassed 75 scrimmage yards in his last four games, including a 147 yards appearane against Tampa Bay last week, and a 93 scrimmage-yards game alongside a three touchdown-performance against the Jets. The Pats not only have their QB, but also their RB, both in rookie contracts.

The Pats defense is underrated

Only once has this defense allowed more than 24 points in the season. At the same time, the Pats have allowed 20 or less points in seven games. Yes, the schedule has been somewhat easy, but when you really look at it, you can see some decent units unable to move the chains.

The Bills were limited to only 20 points, the Steelers to 21 and the Buccaneers to 23. Hence, it’s time to give credit where credit is due. After all, offense wins games, but a complete roster can actually dream with something way bigger.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
