Nikola Jokic reacts to Luka Doncic’s absence from NBA All-Star game

Nikola Jokic is having a stellar season, solidifying himself as a top contender for the NBA MVP award. Averaging 29.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 10.2 assists, Jokic continues to showcase his elite versatility, excelling as a playmaker, scorer, and defender. His dominant performances earned him a spot in the NBA All-Star Game, where he addressed the absence of Luka Doncic from the event.

NBA insider Mike Curtis asked Nikola Jokic about Luka Doncic’s absence from the All-Star festivities to which Jokic responded: “It’s weird because we always have a good night before the game.” Despite frequently competing for the NBA MVP award, Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic share a strong relationship off the court.

Although fans would have loved to see Luka Doncic in the NBA All-Star Game, injuries prevented his participation. Doncic has played just 23 games this season due to injuries such as left calf tear that sidelined him for 22 games. Now, he is gradually regaining form, logging 23 minutes in each of his last two appearances.

Before his injury, Luka Doncic was averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game, solidifying himself as an NBA MVP candidate and earning an All-Star selection. Now, his top priority is regaining peak physical condition after missing significant time.

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets plays the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on February 12, 2025 in Denver, Colorado.

Understanding the challenge of returning to full speed, JJ Redick is gradually increasing his minutes to prevent setbacks and help Doncic rebuild his confidence on the court.

Nikola Jokic weighs in on Luka Doncic trade: “He was hurt…”

Nikola Jokic was asked about Luka Doncic’s trade to the Lakers and did not hesitate to give his honest opinion, stating that both teams benefited from the deal: “I think both teams won…maybe, in my opinion, Luka is a generational talent. I am not saying that AD (Anthony Davis) is not, I just think Luka is somebody that affects the game in some many levels, possessions. He was building something there (on Dallas Mavericks). I think he was hurt.”

Nikola Jokic revealed that Luka Doncic was affected by the trade, as he was building something special with the Mavericks. However, he did not hesitate to praise Doncic as a generational talent, emphasizing that the Lakers acquired an exceptional player.

Jokic also offered a strong reflection on the impact of the trade.“I think it was good (Luka Doncic trade) because people and player will take it (trading market) more serious. If you trade someone like that, players will become more serious about it.”

His comments highlight how even superstar players are not immune to the business side of the NBA, potentially shifting how athletes approach their careers and long-term commitments.