Bill Belichick might be out of the Patriots according to a shocking report from Tim Curran. Following a 10-6 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, New England fell to a 2-8 record and, in that moment, a big decision was made. After the retirement of Tom Brady, nothing has been the same for the franchise and Robert Kraft could be ready to make a huge change.

“When they came out of Germany, conversations I had that week made it very clear that a decision was made. They were going to play out the string, and at the end of the year, there would be a parting of the ways for a variety of reasons.”

As a result, Bill Belichick had to face a lot of questions regarding his future in the NFL. The timing is really strange as the Patriots just got a big win against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road and are preparing to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, all the attention has shifted to the legendary coach. This was his answer when asked many times if he was bothered by all the talk about the uncertain situation with the Patriots.

Are the Patriots getting rid of Bill Belichick?

After the report from NBC Sports was made public, Bill Belichick appeared today in a press conference for the first time. Of course, reporters went straight to the controversy about his job security.

The first question for the head coach was: “Do you have an understanding that Robert (Kraft) will not ask you to be back next year?” The answer came in Belichick’s style: “Getting ready for Kansas City. That’s what I’m doing.”

When a second question about the situation arrived, the response by Belichick was pretty similar. “Yeah, getting ready for Kansas City.” Then, a third question: “Bill, I understand you’re getting ready for Kansas City. Have you ever and Robert discussed your future beyond the season?”

Bill Belichick not even flinched and followed the same path he used in the other questions. “Getting ready for Kansas City.” That was it. No more words and no other message regarding the subject.

Now, thousands of fans will have to wait until the end of the season. Though the Patriots will have a high pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Robert Kraft might use that as the turning point of the franchise without Belichick.