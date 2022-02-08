Joe Burrow is just one victory away from becoming one of the big quarterbacks in history with a record that would open the big door for him in the HOF in the future.

The Cincinnati Bengals reached Super Bowl LVI thanks to the arm of Joe Burrow, that same arm that gave the LSU Tigers a title a few years ago. It should be noted that the mistake they made at Ohio State by letting a talent like Burrow escape, but perhaps it was the best thing that could have happened to him, leaving that toxic program where they have not done anything right in recent years.

Burrow with LSU, and not with Ohio State, won the Heisman Trophy and the College National Championship in 2019. In addition to a handful of other awards thanks to his incredible and unique performance with LSU. That year was basically the best of his college career and the doors of the NFL opened for him.

The Bengals drafted Burrow in the 2020 NFL Draft as a 1st overall pick. The Burrow fans thought it was a mistake for him to play for the Bengals, due to the franchise's poor record in previous seasons, but it was quite the opposite.

What is the triple crown in football?

Basically there are three big titles, Heisman Trophy, College National Championship and Super Bowl, those three titles won by a quarterback are known as the triple crown. But other players have already won the triple crown, although they are not quarterbacks.

How can Burrow win the triple crown?

Burrow needs to win Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams on February 13 at SoFi Stadium. He has already made it through the playoffs by winning against the Raiders in the Wild Card round, against the Titans in the divisional round and the conference championship against the big favorites, Chiefs 27-24.

The Bengals offense can win the big game as they are the 7th best ranked offense in the league averaging 27.1 points per game, and the team in the post season is scoring an average of 24 points per game.

