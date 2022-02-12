The national anthem at Super Bowl LVI will be performed by a woman, a nationally renowned singer in the United States who has a little less than 10 years as a professional in the country music industry.

Before the big game on February 13, when the Cincinnati Bengals play the Los Angeles Rams for Super Bowl LVI, a woman will perform the national anthem in front of the crowd and live for 117 million viewers in the US and the other millions overseas.

From 1967 onwards the national anthem is performed by a solo singer or in a duet with someone else, but at one time college marching bands were used for this act. Today not only is the national anthem performed, but before that the interpreter sings America the Beautiful.

In 2021 during the victory of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV, Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan performed the national anthem and the previously mentioned song together. And the last time a group of people or marching bands sang the national anthem was in 2005 when choirs from various armed groups in the United States performed the national anthem.

Who will sing the national anthem at the SoFi Stadium?

Mickey Guyton will be the woman in charge of performing the national anthem at Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Februay 13. She is a woman from the Country Music industry with an extensive record since 2015 and a debut in 2014 with Unbreakable. Sandra Mae Frank will be in charge of the sign language (ASL) during the national anthem.

Guyton is the fifth woman in a row to perform the national anthem in a Super Bowl, counting Jazmine Sullivan when she performed with Eric Church in 2021, the other three women being Demi Lovato, Gladys Knight and Pink.

In addition, this is the second time in a row that a country singer has performed the national anthem in the super bowl right after Luke Bryan performed in 2017 during Super Bowl LI.

