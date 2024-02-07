Super Bowl 2024: How many people are expected to attend the game between the Chiefs and 49ers?

The Super Bowl isn’t just the most important game of the NFL season; it’s also the single most important sporting event of the year. That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see people from all over the world looking to get their hands around some tickets.

Needless to say, this year won’t be the exception to that rule. For starters, the game will take place in Las Vegas, the ultimate sports city on Earth and a town that lives and breathes for showmanship and party.

On top of that, the game will feature two of the most popular teams in the National Football League, the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, ranked No. 1 and No. 5 in social media followers, respectively.

How Many People Will Be In The Super Bowl?

With that in mind, Las Vegas authorities estimate that around 450,000 people will visit the city for the big event, although most of them, obviously, won’t be able to enter the stadium.

The game will take place at Allegiant Stadium, a state-of-the-art facility and home of the Las Vegas Raiders, with a capacity for 65,000 fans for a regular game. For this matchup, however, it’s estimated that there will be aroud 72,000 people in attendance.

That may sound like a lot, but this stadium actually has the fifth-smallest capacity of all the venues in the league, which has only contributed to ticket prices going up for this edition.

According to StubHub’s data, 26% of ticket buyers are from California, meaning Niners fans could have home-field advantage. Nevada and Kansas/Missouri are next with eight and seven percent, respectively.

This game will be a matchup for the ages between two of the strongest powerhouses in the league, and, just like happens every year, the table will be set for an unforgettable halftime show as well.