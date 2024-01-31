Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs want to hoist their third Vince Lombardi trophy in a span of five years when they clash with San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 2024. The 58th edition of the game promises to be spectacular.

Even with many doubts surrounding head coach Andy Reid due to offensive struggles, the Chiefs managed to conquer the AFC West for an eighth consecutive year. Then, they were sensational in the playoffs eliminating the Dolphins, Bills and the Baltimore Ravens.

Meanwhile, the 49ers are trying to become the winningest franchise in the NFL alongside the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are the last obstacle to prevent the next dynasty in the league after the retirement of Tom Brady.

Now, the uniforms matchup is set for the big game in Las Vegas. Believe it or not, there’s a massive statistic about the importance of which color you wear in the Super Bowl.

What color uniforms for Super Bowl 2024?

The NFL confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs will wear their home red uniforms in Super Bowl 2024. Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers will wear their road white jerseys on February 11.

It’s important to remember that the Chiefs have been designated the home team and that gave them the right to choose first which jersey they wanted to use at Las Vegas.

What color jersey is better to win the Super Bowl?

Well, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs might be in trouble. Since 2010, teams that wear colored jerseys in the Super Bowl have a 3-11 record. In Super Bowl 54, Kansas City beat the 49ers with red uniforms.

In three Super Bowl appearances, Mahomes has a 1-1 record playing with home uniforms and 1-0 when wearing the white jersey. The only loss came against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.