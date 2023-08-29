Eight years ago, Malcolm Butler became a true hero for the New England Patriots with a crucial interception in Super Bowl 49. Now, the cornerback is attempting an NFL comeback, with a real chance to return to the field after two years away.

During the golden era of the Patriots, Malcolm Butler was one of the main leaders of the team. The cornerback was a key piece of their defense, and he proved it in the Super Bowl 49 against the Seattle Seahawks.

At the end of the game, Seattle had a significant opportunity to secure victory. However, instead of running the ball, Pete Carroll instructed Russell Wilson to attempt a pass through the center. Malcolm Butler intercepted the ball to end the match, securing the fourth Vince Lombardi trophy for New England.

Malcolm Butler draws interest from NFC South team to return to the NFL

During his time with the Patriots, Malcom Butler won two Super Bowls, but it was the 49th edition in which he truly shone. The cornerback sealed the game with a crucial interception at their own 1-yard line, instantly etching his name into the team’s legend.

Surprisingly, one season later the team decided to move on from him. Butler joined the Tennessee Titans in 2018 and played three campaigns with the AFC South team. He has not stepped on a field since 2021.

However, Butler has a new opportunity to make his NFL comeback this year. According to KPRC2, the cornerback is visiting the Atlanta Falcons for a workout, and there are real chances that he signs with the NFC South team to play the 2023 season.

Is Malcolm Butler still playing in the NFL?

As of today, Malcolm Butler is not on any NFL team roster. His last season was in 2020 with the Titans. However, the 33-year-old cornerback could make a comeback if the Falcons offer him a deal to play this year.