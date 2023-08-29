A new NFL season is about to start, and Fantasy Football leagues are warming up for an exciting campaign. As several drafts have not happened yet, here is the ranking of the top 5 running backs to pick for your team this year.

The waiting is finally over for football fans. A new NFL season is arriving, and everyone is thrilled to see their teams in action. However, there’s another big reason why they are excited: fantasy leagues.

Each year, thousands of fantasy leagues start alongside the NFL season. Fans want to select the best players available, so here is the list of the top 5 running backs you need to go for to secure a lot of points each week.

2023 NFL Fantasy Football: Ranking the top 5 running backs

The running back position is key for every single fantasy football team. They have several ways to add points each game, so it is vital to have a solid starter to rely on each week.

Christian McCaffrey (San Francisco 49ers): Even though it is not expected that CMC has the same workload this year, the 49ers have a remarkable offense. Also, it seems like Brock Purdy could use him more in case the quarterback needs to get rid of the ball urgently. Austin Ekeler (Los Angeles Chargers): It doesn’t seem like the Chargers will trade Ekeler despite his request. He has been one of the best running backs in recent years in terms of fantasy points, and he’s also committed to prove his fantasy ‘owners’ that they did well by drafting him. Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons): Yes, a rookie is a top 3 in this list. For many scouts, Robinson is one of the best running backs that college football has had recently, and that’s why he was selected in this year’s first round by Atlanta. Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns): Even though the Browns have not been able to become a competitive squad, somehow Nick Chubb has emerged as one of the best running backs in the entire league, and his fantasy numbers are really attractive for owners. Tony Pollard (Dallas Cowboys): After waiting for his opportunity, Pollard will finally be the starting running back of Dallas. Last year he had a more important role, but not entirely primary. With the franchise tag on him, he will definitely try to have an amazing season to prove he’s worthy of a long-term deal.

Of course, there are other elite running backs to consider, like Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and Dalvin Cook, among others. However, their situations are not ideal; the first two didn’t reach contract extensions, which could impact on their performance, and Cook will play for a new team this year.