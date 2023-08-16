The New England Patriots have secured a remarkable running back for the 2023 NFL season. Ezekiel Elliot will play this year for the six-time Super Bowl champions, but what number has he chosen to wear on his jersey?

Last year, Ezekiel Elliott was relegated to a backup role behind Tony Pollard. He spent seven seasons with the Cowboys, but his high salary was a huge problem for the team and that’s why they decided to part ways with him.

Earlier this year, Zeke became a free agent, trying to find a team interested in his services. After a positive visit with the Patriots, he received a contract offer to play the upcoming season for Bill Belichick’s team.

What jersey number has Ezekiel Elliott selected in the Patriots?

The Patriots will have a new running back for the 2023 season. Ezekiel Elliott has singed a one-year deal with New England, trying to prove that he’s still an elite player.

Zeke will live a new phase of his career, with a new number on his back. Elliott used the 21 during his time with the Cowboys, but that jersey is currently used by CB Adrian Phillips.

The three-time Pro Bowler joined the Patriots today for his first practice with the team. He used the number 15 on his jersey, which he used during his college days with Ohio State.