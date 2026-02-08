What’s the record attendance at a Super Bowl? The largest crowds for the NFL’s biggest game

Stadiums roar and cheers ripple through the air, a reminder that the Super Bowl is more than just a game. It has drawn fans in staggering numbers, each year pushing the limits of how many can witness the NFL’s biggest spectacle.

The hunt for the largest crowd has its own drama. From historic venues to modern arenas, attendance has ebbed and flowed, shaped by stadium size, fan devotion, and the sheer magnetism of championship glory.

Even beyond the stands, the Big Game commands attention. Tens of thousands may fill seats, yet millions more watch from afar, a testament to the game’s reach and the unique energy that only the most famous football matchup can generate.

The biggest crowds in Super Bowl history

The all‑time record for in‑stadium attendance at a Super Bowl was set nearly half a century ago at Super Bowl XIV, when 103,985 people attended the championship game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on January 20, 1980.

The Pittsburgh Steelers during the Super Bowl XIV (Source: Steelers.com)

That figure remains the highest recorded live crowd in Super Bowl history. This attendance record stands out for a few reasons. First, the Rose Bowl’s larger capacity allowed far more spectators than most modern NFL venues.

In recent decades, Super Bowl host stadiums have generally seated between roughly 65,000 and 75,000 fans, prioritizing comfort, amenities and safety over sheer headcount. While the attendance peaked in earlier eras, the event’s overall reach continues to grow through broadcast and streaming audiences.

Tens of millions more watch the game each year on television and online, far exceeding the number who can fit in the stadium itself — illustrating how the Super Bowl’s cultural footprint extends well beyond the physical limits of any venue.

Rank Super Bowl Year Stadium Attendance 1 Super Bowl XIV 1980 Rose Bowl 103,985 2 Super Bowl XVII 1983 Rose Bowl 103,667 3 Super Bowl XI 1977 Rose Bowl 103,438 4 Super Bowl XLV 2011 Cowboys Stadium 103,219 5 Super Bowl XXI 1986 Rose Bowl 101,063 6 Super Bowl XXVI 1992 Rose Bowl 98,374 7 Super Bowl VII 1973 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 90,182 8 Super Bowl XVIII 1984 Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum 90,000 9 Super Bowl XIX 1985 Stanford Stadium 84,059 10 Super Bowl XXIII 1989 Joe Robbie Stadium 75,141

