Super Bowl LIX: How long was Jon Batiste’s rendition of the national anthem?

By Natalia Lobo

Jon Batiste
© Getty ImagesJon Batiste

Grammy and Academy Award winning artist Jon Batiste sang the national anthem at the Super Bowl LIX. The star was one of the many artists that were invited to honor America on the night of the big game. His rendition of the national anthem was around 2 minutes and seven seconds long.

Developing story.

