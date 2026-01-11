Where to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Portsmouth and Arsenal will face each other in the 2025/26 FA Cup third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal online in the US on Fubo]

This FA Cup third-round clash stands out as one of the round’s marquee matchups, featuring Premier League leaders, Arsenal, against a Portsmouth side hoping to defy the odds. The Gunners arrive in strong form and view the cup as another opportunity to chase silverware.

Facing the fury of Arsenal will be Portsmouth, a team that is struggling in the EFL Championship, look to embrace the underdog role and spring a surprise in a competition known for its unpredictability.

When will the Portsmouth vs Arsenal match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round between Portsmouth and Arsenal will be played this Sunday, January 11 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Makenzie Kirk of Portsmouth – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Portsmouth vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal in the USA

This FA Cup game between Portsmouth and Arsenal will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: ESPN2, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and Sling Orange.