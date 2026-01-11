Trending topics:
FA Cup

Where to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Portsmouth will face Arsenal for the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round. Here, you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the USA.

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Martin Odegaard of Arsenal
© Justin Setterfield/Getty ImagesMartin Odegaard of Arsenal

Portsmouth and Arsenal will face each other in the 2025/26 FA Cup third round. Fans in the United States can watch all the action live, with the match available on various broadcasting platforms. Here’s everything you need to know to catch every moment of this highly anticipated clash.

[Watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal online in the US on Fubo]

This FA Cup third-round clash stands out as one of the round’s marquee matchups, featuring Premier League leaders, Arsenal, against a Portsmouth side hoping to defy the odds. The Gunners arrive in strong form and view the cup as another opportunity to chase silverware.

Facing the fury of Arsenal will be Portsmouth, a team that is struggling in the EFL Championship, look to embrace the underdog role and spring a surprise in a competition known for its unpredictability.

Advertisement

When will the Portsmouth vs Arsenal match be played?

The game for the 2025/2026 FA Cup third round between Portsmouth and Arsenal will be played this Sunday, January 11 at 9:00 AM (ET).

Makenzie Kirk of Portsmouth – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Makenzie Kirk of Portsmouth – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Advertisement

Portsmouth vs Arsenal: Time by State in the USA

ET: 9:00 AM
CT: 8:00 AM
MT: 7:00 AM
PT: 6:00 AM

How to watch Portsmouth vs Arsenal in the USA

This FA Cup game between Portsmouth and Arsenal will be broadcast in the United States on Fubo. Other options: ESPN2, ESPN+, DirecTV Stream and Sling Orange.

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera
ALSO READ
Where to watch Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Charlton Athletic vs Chelsea live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Where to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Where to watch Manchester City vs Exeter City live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup
Soccer

Where to watch Manchester City vs Exeter City live in the USA: 2025/2026 FA Cup

Are the Packers eliminated after loss against Bears in Wild Card round of 2026 NFL playoffs?
NFL

Are the Packers eliminated after loss against Bears in Wild Card round of 2026 NFL playoffs?

Better Collective Logo