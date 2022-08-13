Tampa Bay Buccaneers play against Miami Dolphins for a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions, odds, and how to watch the 2022 NFL Preseason in the US

Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Miami Dolphins meet in a game of the 2022 NFL Preseason. This game will be held at Raymond James Stadium on August 13, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The home team have a big goal this season with their quarterback. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the preseason without Tom Brady while he sorts out some personal issues. For now the Buccaneers are one of the favorites to make the playoffs but they are not the favorites to win the Super Bowl.

The Miami Dolphins are going to start the upcoming season with a new head coach and likely with a stronger offensive strategy than last season. After head coach Flores left, the team went into a kind of rebuild mode.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins: Match Information

Date: Saturday, August 13, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins: Storylines

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were lethal during the 2021 NFL season but the team failed to defeat the defending champion Los Angeles Rams in the playoffs. Tom Brady came close to winning another ring, and this upcoming season could be the last for him.

The Miami Dolphins are still coming out of the drama with Flores, but the roster is healthy and ready to start the preseason. It is unlikely that the Dolphins' starting roster will undergo any changes during the preseason, but it will all depend on head coach McDaniel.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins in the U.S.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Miami Dolphins: Predictions And Odds

Tampa Bay Buccaneers are underdogs with +1 ATS and a 1.95 moneyline that will pay $195 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they will use backups to play this game against the visitors. Miami Dolphins are favorites with -1 spread and 1.87 moneyline. The totals are offered at 32.5 points. The best pick for this NFL Preseason game is: Buccaners +1.

BetMGM Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1 / 1.95 Totals 32.5 Miami Dolphins -1 / 1.87

* Odds via BetMGM