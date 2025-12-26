Taysom Hill doesn’t hold back on future with Saints

New Orleans Saints quarterback/tight end/running back Taysom Hill’s future can be one of the biggest topics for the team in the 2025 NFL offseason. After suffering a season-ending torn ACL in 2024, many wondered what version of Hill would return to the field this year.

The veteran came back strong against the New York Jets in Week 16, showing that he can still get the job done. However, the question about his future remains in the air. Hill has been with the franchise since 2017, playing 111 games, going 195 of 308 for 2,426 yards and 12 touchdowns with nine interceptions.

On the ground, he has carried the ball 486 times for 2,551 yards and 34 touchdowns. Additionally, Hill has caught 107 passes for 1,002 yards and 11 touchdowns. His versatility has proven crucial for the Saints in recent years, and he isn’t seemingly planning to stop anytime soon.

Taysom Hill makes clear statement about future with Saints

After the 29-6 win over the Jets on Sunday, where Hill went 1 of 1 for 38 yards and one touchdown, to go along with 12 carries for 42 yards, the veteran made it clear he isn’t planning to play for a different NFL team.

Taysom Hill #7 of the New Orleans Saints

“I have so much love for the city of New Orleans and this fan base and the way that they’ve embraced me and my family. It’s been really special,” Hill said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “So I wouldn’t want to play somewhere else, but there’s a lot of circumstances that are out of your control too, right? And I understand the nature of this business and I’m not thinking that way right now, but we’ll tackle that when we get there.”

The Saints (5-10) have two games left. They will clash against the Tennessee Titans (3-12) in Week 17, before closing out the season against the Atlanta Falcons (6-9).