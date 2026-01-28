Travis Kelce receives key advice from Super Bowl champion on retirement decision with Chiefs in 2026

Travis Kelce received very important advice from Michael Strahan during the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast. The Super Bowl champion with the New York Giants sent a very special message to the legendary tight end before a key moment.

“Travis, I’m not even going to get into what you’re going to do, but, you’re going to be great. The one thing that I know, and everybody tries to give everybody advice, and I’m not trying to give you advice here but, at some point, you never put on another helmet. You never put on another pair of shoulder pads. You never tape your wrist again. It’s final. There is no big three in the NFL. There is no other league.”

Kelce still hasn’t decided if he will return in 2026 to play another year alongside Patrick Mahomes. Although there have been positive signals about a possible return, everything is uncertain at the moment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Travis Kelce has to make retirement decision soon

Travis Kelce promised that, when he decides whether to retire or not, the veteran will do so before free agency begins so the Kansas City Chiefs can start looking for his replacement.

Strahan said that, when Kelce feels ready, the most important thing is that he has no regrets because he has given everything to the team. For that reason, the tight end should leave with his head held high.

Advertisement

“I realized for me, after 15 years, I did everything. There was no way I was going to cry at a press conference in my retirement because I knew that I put everything I had into it. As long as you know that it’s final, you’ll never do it again, then great. That’s how I looked at my career.”

Advertisement