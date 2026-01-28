Warriors could trade one of Stephen Curry’s key teammates for Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of pairing Stephen Curry with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is becoming increasingly serious, and it may be closer to reality than many expect. To land the “Greek Freak,” the Bay Area team would need to make significant roster sacrifices.

According to journalist Jake Fischer, the Warriors are exploring ways to move Jimmy Butler in a deal for Giannis, and he may not be the only player involved. Jonathan Kuminga could also be included to finalize the trade, with Butler likely being the primary sacrificial piece due to his season-ending injury.

Golden State could offer four first-round picks in 2026, 2028, 2030, and 2032, with the latest pick carrying extra value given that Curry turns 38 this season and Draymond Green turns 36 in March. The Warriors can also include first-round pick swaps in each of the next seven drafts, potentially adding swaps in 2027, 2029, and 2031 to sweeten the deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

No trade could move forward without accounting for Butler’s $54.1 million salary. The Warriors may also be willing to part with Jonathan Kuminga and could include Brandin Podziemski, whose $3.7 million rookie contract adds additional flexibility to complete the deal.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks.

Advertisement

What the Bucks would need to do

For the trade to work financially, Milwaukee would need to send back Kyle Kuzma’s expiring $22.5 million contract and potentially one of its smaller deals, such as point guard Cole Anthony’s sub-$3 million contract. And, of course, Giannis Antetokounmpo would be the centerpiece going to Golden State.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Insider gives surprising prediction about Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with Bucks

Additionally, if the Bucks maintain interest in Jonathan Kuminga, that could become a key factor for the Warriors. “There’s definitely been some level of interest from Milwaukee in Jonathan Kuminga in the past, so what else would that mean in terms of money going back, because Jimmy Butler and Giannis are essentially a straight salary match, meaning more money would have to come from the Bucks,” Fischer noted.

Advertisement

“The Golden State Warriors have had their eye on Giannis for years. He’s always been the gold standard of what their ultimate pairing would have been, not Jimmy Butler. They tried to get Kevin Durant a year ago as well. They’ve always been looking at upper-echelon superstars to pair with Steph ever since Durant left in the 2019 free agency. Giannis has been at the top of their list.”