The Tennessee Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals at the Nissan Stadium to play a Divisional Round game for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. Check out all the detailed information about this National Football League match including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it online free. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Titans have been one of the best teams during the 2021-2022 NFL regular season. The team from Tennessee finished with a record of 12-5 and ended its regular season campaign with three victories in a row.

Meanwhile, the Bengals advanced to this stage of the 2022 NFL Playoffs after eliminating the Las Vegas Raiders with a 26-19 victory in the Wild Card Round. In the regular season, Cincinnati finished with a 11-7 record.

Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals: Date

The 2022 NFL Playoffs Divisional Round game between Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals will be played on Saturday, January 22, at the Nissan Stadium. It will be the first time these two teams face each other this season.

Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati match for the Divisional Round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: CBS, NFL League Pass.