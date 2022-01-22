Tennessee Titans play against Cincinnati Bengals for a game in the Divisional round of the 2022 NFL Playoffs in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals meet in a Divisional round game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs. This game will be held at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 at 4:30 PM (ET). Two rosters ready to show why they are in the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

The Titans are ready to play in the playoffs after taking a week off thanks to their No. 1 Seed bye. They closed out the regular season with a positive record of 12-5-0 and three straight wins as the third and final winning streak for the Titans.

The Cincinnati Bengals won in the Wild Card round against the Raiders in what was a relatively easy game for them at home. That was the first playoff win for Joe Burrow and Chase together.

Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Time: 4:30 PM (ET)

Location: Nissan Stadium, Nashville.

Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals: Times by State in the US

ET: 4:30 PM

CT: 3:30 PM

MT: 2:30 PM

PT: 1:30 PM

Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals: Storylines

The Titans are in good form to win this game, and Derrick Henry is likely to return to play for the team in the playoffs as he was activated this week before the divisional round. The important thing is that the Titans do not depend 100% on Henry since they played well in the regular season while he was absent due to a foot injury.

Ryan Tannehill is the starting quarterback for the Titans with 357/531 passes completed, 67.2%, 3734 yards, 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Derrick Henry, before his injury, scored 10 touchdowns and 937 rushing yards.

The Bengals have a good offense as the seventh best of the season with an average of 27.1 points per game. In the first game of the 2022 NFL Playoffs, the Bengals were unstoppable with 225 passing yards and 83 rushing yards, although the Bengals' main problem is the defense that allows 22.1 points per game as 17th-ranked on the season.

Joe Burrow as the Bengals' starting quarterback is doing an exceptional job, this season he has thrown for 366/520 passes completed, 70.4%, 4611 yards, 34 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. Ja'Marr Chase is the team's top wide receiver with 1455 yards and 13 touchdowns.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals in the U.S.

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Divisional round matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS App, NFL Game Pass.

Tennessee Titans vs Cincinnati Bengals: Predictions And Odds

Tennessee Titans are home favorites with -3.5 points to cover and -180 moneyline at DraftKings. They have a good offense at home and it is expected to be better with Derrick Henry back, the odds are higher due to his personal record. Cincinnati Bengals are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +155 moneyline. The totals are offered at 47.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Bengals +3.5.



DraftKings Tennessee Titans -3.5 / -180 Totals 47.5 Cincinnati Bengals +3.5 / +155

* Odds via FanDuel