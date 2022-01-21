Derrick Henry is synonymous with strength, power and touchdowns, he is the Titans' main weapon for rushing attacks. Henry is a young player with a lot to give and show in his upcoming seasons. Check here all the details about Henry.

Derrick Henry is one of the strongest running backs in the NFL, but he's also one of the fastest, tallest, and smartest players. Derrick Henry from his first plays with the Titans was already giving signs that he would be one of the big players on the roster for the regular season, but in the 2021-22 NFL season he suffered a foot injury that left him out for most of the season, although Henry is likely to return to play in the 2022 Playoffs.

Henry's college numbers were amazing, he won the 2015 CFP with Alabama Crimson Tide and the Heisman Trophy, and six other awards that same season. It was Henry's best season as a college football player. He finished 2015 with Alabama with 2219 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

He has been playing with the Titans since 2016, but in his early years with the team, Henry was nothing more than a backup running back who had to wait while the veterans finished playing their best years with the Titans' offense.

How old is Derrick Henry?

He is relatively young to play the running back position, Henry is 28 years old, he was born on January 4, 1994 in Yulee, Florida. In high school he was a star who broke several records and set others that are sure to last for a long time.

How tall is Derrick Henry?

Derrick Henry is 6-3 guy (191cm), he is among the tallest running backs in the NFL, his vertical jump is 94cm, on top of that Derrick is one of the fastest players on the Titans with 4.54 seconds 40-yard dash, and 2.67 seconds 20-yard split.

What is Derrick Henry weight?

Oddly enough Henry is a heavy guy at 247lbs or 112kg, his weight helps him pass easily through the opponent's defense, but at the same time his weight has never been a limit to running fast.

What is Derrick Henry contract status?

His contract still open for negotiations but Henry's contract is about to end if he wants to opt out in 2022. Derrick Henry signed for $50m in 2020 with a $12m signing bonus of which he has received just $6m and $25m in salary since the 2020.

