Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers meet in the Week 16 of the 2021-22 NFL. This game will take place at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The home team is determined not to lose any more games until the end of the regular season. Here is all the detailed information about this National Football League game including the date, time, TV Channel and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day Free Trial.

The Titans are in the third spot in the AFC standings with 9-5-0 overall and three games left to play, but in Week 15 the team lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-19 on the road. Before that loss the team won against the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-0 at home.

The San Francisco 49ers are 8-6-0 in the sixth spot of the NFC Playoff standings, a relatively comfortable position for the Wild Card, but the Vikings, Saints and WFT are fighting for one of those spots.

Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers: Date

Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers play for the Week 16 in the 2021-22 NFL on Thursday, December 23 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The home team's offense remains good despite Henry being unavailable due to injury, and the 49ers won the last two weeks as the team's third winning streak in the regular season.

Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tennessee Titans vs San Francisco 49ers at the 2021-22 NFL

This game for the Week 16 in the 2021-22 NFL, Tennessee Titans and San Francisco 49ers at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville on Thursday, December 23, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are NFL League Pass

