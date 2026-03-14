Titans make a final decision regarding Calvin Ridley’s future on the team

Amid rumors of being released, the Tennessee Titans agreed to terms on a restructured contract with wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The expectations during the offseason was that the team was about to release him, but now, they will stay together for at least one more season.

Having said that, Ridley is under contract through 2027. Ridley missed the second half of the 2025 season due to a broken fibula. Still, he was quite underwhelming when he did play.

In seven games, he had 17 catches for 303 yards and no touchdowns. He was averaging a career-low 43.4 yards per game. Now, at 32, the Titans will continue to trust him, though they know they can’t rely on him.

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The Titans WR room is nothing to wow at, but has potential

Tennessee splashed the cash by bringing Wan’Dale Robinson. However, if Robinson is the answer to take the team to a whole new level, then it’s not a team that poses as dangerous to the rest of the NFL. Robinson is talented, but he is nowhere near the elite. Ridley had the argument to be there, but that was three years ago.

Elic Ayomanor #5 of the Tennessee Titans celebrates with teammate Chimere Dike #17

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Second-year wideouts Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike will have to step up. None of them actually lit the NFL on fire during their rookie years, but both showed huge flashes of talent. Ayomanor had 515 yards and four touchdowns in 41 receptions. Dike had 48 catches for 423 yards and four touchdowns. However, Dike also had an NFL-leading two punt-return touchdowns.

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see also NY Giants updated TE depth chart with Isaiah Likely as Daniel Bellinger joins Titans

Cam Ward needs to step up

Just as the rookie wideouts, rookie quarterback Cam Ward, showed glimpses of talent worthy of a first overall pick. However, it was also clear he needs help. Ridley has to be that help, he is the veteran.

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Still, Ward has to improve on one singular aspect: ball security. Ward had seven interceptions and a league-worst 11 fumbles last year. He needs to protect and deliver the ball. Also, that will help with him improving his 59.8% completion. Tennessee has talent, but also ways to go before it is a playoff contender.