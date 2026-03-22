Malik Willis aims to repay the Dolphins’ trust ahead of next NFL season

Malik Willis is now a Miami Dolphins player, and although he never imagined when the chance to become a starting quarterback would come, he promised to give his all to deliver big results next NFL season.

“I’m not sure. Whether I was ready or not, I can’t prove that. That would be just me being arrogant or prideful. But the opportunity’s here now, and I’m gonna try to do my best to take advantage of it,” he said during a press conference.

Willis arrived in South Florida this past offseason with the goal of replacing none other than Tua Tagovailoa. Can the former Packers standout lead his new team to contender status?

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Times of transition in Miami

The Dolphins have hit the full reset button for the 2026 season, parting ways with both Tua Tagovailoa and head coach Mike McDaniel after a disappointing 7–10 campaign.

Miami Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley.

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In their place, the franchise has turned to a Green Bay connection hiring former Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley as head coach and signing quarterback Malik Willis to a three-year deal.

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This new era, led by Hafley and new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan (also formerly of the Packers), signals a massive shift in philosophy as the team moves away from the speed-at-all-costs era toward a more disciplined, defensive-minded rebuild.

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Breaking the losing streak

After missing the playoffs for two consecutive seasons, the Miami Dolphins are looking to end their 25-year drought without a postseason victory.

Their last postseason appearance came in the 2023 season, when they lost 26-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round, in a historically frigid game at Arrowhead Stadium.

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Numbers that inspire hope

In his 2025 season with Green Bay, Malik Willis was highly efficient as a backup, completing 85.7% of his passes for 422 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 0 interceptions across four games, while adding 123 rushing yards and 2 scores on the ground.

Now in Miami, he leads a revamped quarterback room that includes highly-touted Quinn Ewers and Cam Miller, signaling a complete youth movement for the Dolphins’ offense.

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An intriguing Draft ahead

The Dolphins are entering the 2026 NFL Draft with a massive war chest of 11 total picks, including two first-rounders (No. 11 and No. 30) and an impressive seven selections in the top 100.

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With such significant capital, the big question remains: will Miami use these picks to surround Malik Willis with elite weapons, or will they prioritize a complete defensive rebuild to mirror the Green Bay way?