Titans HC sets clear plans for Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans finally inaugurated their column win on Sunday when they beat the Arizona Cardinals 22-21, escaping with a last-second victory against a competitive team.

Cam Ward played his best game to date, going 21 of 39 for 265 yards. He didn’t score a single touchdown, but led his team down the field, creating opportunities for teammates to find the end zone.

Ward can only get better from now on, and coach Brian Callahan has already outlined his plans for the former Miami quarterback.

Brian Callahan has one mission with Cam Ward

During his weekly press conference, Callahan broke down what he’s planning to do with Ward so he can have an easier path to succeed after securing his first professional win.

“We’re trying to make it as easy on him as possible. Some of those throws he made at the end of the game were high-level difficulty throws and really good catches, but trying to make those be the throws that have to happen a couple of times a game and the rest of it be as easy as possible, and he’s figuring that part out as we go,” he said. “I think he really calmed down in the second half and just focused on putting his eyes where they’re supposed to be and just throwing the ball where it’s supposed to go and not trying to do anything other than that.“

Ward has gone 85 of 164 for 879 yards and two touchdowns against three interceptions and 19 sacks. The Titans are far away from contention, but they are eager to lay the ground to become a Super Bowl candidate.