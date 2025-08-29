Titans’ key weapon makes big promise to Cam Ward ahead of 2025 NFL season

The Tennessee Titans have high hopes for their new quarterback, the first overall pick in the NFL Draft, Cam Ward. However, for him to deliver what’s expected of him, his weapons need to be good. One of those tasked with catching passes from the rookie has endorsed him in a big way recently.

Calvin Ridley will be the best weapon for Cam Ward. A fast, prolific route runner with safe hands, Ridley is a quarterback’s dream. He was asked about Cam Ward by Turron Davenport of ESPN. “I could feel something in me,” Ridley said. “It was like, this kid’s good and I got to be good. I can’t fall behind. I got to be a help, got to be a big help cause it’s time to dominate.”

That’s a big promise by a well-respected wide receiver in the NFL. Also, it’s a big statement regarding Ward’s skills. The quarterback is a position that makes or breaks a team, and according to Ridley, Ward is on a good path to stardom.

The respect is reciprocated by Ward

Ward has also been vocal about how much he loves having Ridley. Ward stated that he’s never thrown to a wideout that has the “moves and cuts” that Ridley possesses.

Calvin Ridley #0 of the Tennessee Titans runs after a catch.

Being in the Titans has driven the spotlight away from Ridley. However, his numbers are very good. Ridley has posted two 1,000-yard seasons back to back and has scored 12 touchdowns in the past couple of years. The guy is a menace.

Who else is poised for a big season on the Titans offense?

Besides Ridley, there are a couple of names that are destined to be of great help for this offense. Tennessee also brought veteran wideouts Tyler Lockett and Van Jefferson. Lockett, specifically, should thrive in the intermediate level of the field.

Not to mention, they have a very good running back in Tony Pollard. He is a dual threat as Pollard also knows how to create damage from his pass-catching ability. Pollard ended 2024 with 1317 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns.