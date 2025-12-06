Cam Ward sends confident message amid Titans 1-11 season

Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward hasn’t had the easiest first campaign in the NFL. The former No. 1 overall pick landed on a team with little to no expectations this season, but it was hard to imagine they would be this bad after 13 weeks.

The Titans have posted a league-worst 1-11 record. It looks like they will have the No. 1 overall pick again in 2026. Despite struggling mightily, the AFC South team remains confident that Ward can lead them for many years.

They will clash against the Shedeur Sanders-led Cleveland Browns on Sunday, hoping to secure their second win of the season. Ahead of this rookie duel, Ward sent a message to his doubters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cam Ward remains confident in his talents

Despite being the worst team in the league this season, the Titans are optimistic about the future. They should be after Ward made a strong statement about his desire to turn things around.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

Advertisement

“I never forget where I came from,” Ward said. “I know how hard it took for me to put myself in a position of being a first round pick. I just think that’s why it’s going to end up with me being one of the best players to play because not only am I willing to do it, but I’m willing to live by it every day.”

Advertisement

“I don’t listen to other people’s expectations. They don’t play the quarterback position. I know what I’m capable of doing… I know what I can do on Sunday’s and that’s where I think I’ll be able to solidify myself as hopefully one of the top five quarterbacks to ever play the game,” he added.

Advertisement

Tennessee has shown a better face on offense in recent games, but it needs to go that extra mile to collect more wins before the season is over.