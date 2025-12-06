Cam Ward drew wild comparison to NFL superstar during UIW stint

Cam Ward didn’t have the easiest path to the NFL, but the things he endured during his journey made him the player and person he is right now. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick received only one college offer coming out of high school.

He took it and joined the University of Incarnate Word (UIW). Ward joined an FCS school and tried to build from that. The playmaker was welcomed with open arms by the school, and his former coach, Eric Morris, knew he had something special in the future Miami Hurricane.

In two seasons with UIW, Ward went 567 of 893 for 6,908 yards and 71 touchdowns with 14 interceptions. After two seasons in Texas, he transferred to the Washington State Cougars, where he played two more campaigns before joining the Hurricanes.

Cam Ward’s former coach compared him to Patrick Mahomes

Ward’s former coach, Eric Morris, revealed he knew the quarterback was meant to do big things. He recalled seeing Ward look like another talented quarterback he had seen: three-time Super Bowl champion Patrick Mahomes.

Cam Ward #1 of the Tennessee Titans

“I walked down and Cam’s taking a little three step drop as he warms up and the ball is just spinning out there like none other,” Morris said. “The pop that he had, the rotation that he had it was something, when you see a talent like that, and I had been around Patrick Mahomes for the previous three or four years, so it’s not like I didn’t know it when I saw it.”

“Right off the bat it jumps out and I’m following him around the rest of practice… I’ll never forget the coaches looking at each other as Cam knocks out these three throws. Like, ‘who the heck is this kid, why is he here and why did we not know about him?’ The talent was there,” he added.

Ward isn’t having the best rookie season with the Tennessee Titans. They have won only one game, with the quarterback going 246 of 412 for 2,351 yards and seven touchdowns with six interceptions.