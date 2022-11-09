Tom Brady is living one of the most complicated moments of his career and personal life. After getting divorced from Gisele Bundchen, the Buccaneers QB has been judged by his own daughter, who got very real with him.

The 2022 has not been Tom Brady's year. The Buccaneers QB is having a rough time this season, but also in the personal matter. Now, his own daughter got real with him and judged how he's playing this campaign.

After winning his seventh Super Bowl ring in his first year in Tampa Bay, things are gettting complicated for Tom Brady. The Buccaneers are not performing very well and some might think it is thanks to the quarterback's distractions.

This year, Brady, 45, ended his marriage with Gisele Bundchen in a very tough situation for both parties. Now, the quarterback's daughter spoke with her dad and got real with him about his performance on the field.

Tom Brady reveals his daughter doesn't think he is happy with the Buccaneers

It is never easy to end a relationship and now Tom Brady is living it. The quarterback ended a 13-year marriage with Gisele Bundchen in the middle of the 2022 NFL season, which has apparently changed his humor.

Of course the first to see this change were his kids. Tom Brady has now revealed that his daughter Vivian, 10, spoke to him recently and told the quarterback that he doesn't seems to be enjoying his time in Tampa Bay.

"My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying!" the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback said on his Let's Go! podcast on Monday.

Brady said that his daughter is his No. 1 cheerleader and she knows when he is not having a good time playing. Will this change the quarterback's mind about retirement at the end of the season?