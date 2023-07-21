Just a few months ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. “I’m retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so, I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. So, really thank you guys so much for supporting me.”

After his college career at Michigan, Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

Now, in an incredible episode revealed by Julian Edelman, the former star wide receiver of Brady, the quarterback knew all the way he could become the greatest sports athlete of all time over Michael Jordan.

Tom Brady always had a plan to be greater than Michael Jordan

Julian Edelman revealed an incredible anecdote with Tom Brady when the quarterback was still playing for the New England Patriots. The former wide receiver explained the details at the famous podcast, New Heights.

“I remember it was 2014 right before the season. We just lost in the AFC Championship to Denver. We started training in like February. He had the location of the Super Bowl on his whiteboard in his gym. I was like: What is this?“

Brady had an immediate answer. “That’s where we’re gonna be playing the last game of the year, bro.” After hearing that, Edelman was totally on board. “I’m gonna help you catch Montana.” It was the time when Brady only had three Super Bowl rings.

Then, Tom Brady look Edelman and gave him an incredible message. “I ain’t catching Montana. I’m going for Jordan.” In the end, the NFL legend winning seven Super Bowls over Michael’s six NBA championships with the Chicago Bulls.