With Derek Carr out of the team, the Raiders had to look for a new quarterback to lead their offense. Jimmy Garoppolo was their best option in financial terms as they acquired a veteran player for a cheap price.

Raiders add former Patriots quarterback to backup Jimmy Garoppolo

The Raiders want to have a remarkable season. They signed Jimmy Garoppolo after releasing Derek Carr, so they trust the two-time Super Bowl champion to lead them to success.

However, he's not the only quarterback they need. Jarrett Stidham left the team this year to become a free agent, so the Raiders searched for a backup for Garoppolo.

During this free agency, the Raiders found Brian Hoyer, former Patriots player. He was released by New England earlier this year and McDaniels asked the front office to sign him as he knows the quarterback very well.

Las Vegas announced Hoyer's arrival, who will be linked to the team for the next two seasons. It is unlikely to see him as a starter with Garoppolo in the team but it is a solid backup for Jimmy, who has been dealing with injuries recently.