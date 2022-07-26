Tom Brady's quest for an eighth Super Bowl ring is much more possible for the upcoming NFL season thanks to the addition of Julio Jones to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Get to know the arsenal Brady now has at his disposal in his quest for his feat.

To return from a very brief retirement, Tom Brady must have had a clear motivation: to win a second Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the eighth of his career. His team knows this and is looking to provide him with the best possible arsenal for the upcoming NFL season: Julio Jones has joined the Bucs' roster.

According to a report from NFL.com, the wide receiver would be available to Brady and Tampa Bay on a one-year deal. This opportunity is a real revenge for Jones after he signed a dismal season with the Tennessee Titans due to a hamstring injury.

It should be remembered that Julio Jones' numbers in his 11-year career, 10 with the Atlanta Falcons, support Tom Brady's hopes for a return to the league's all-star game. He is the Falcons' all-time leader in catches (848) and yards (12,896). He is also the NFL's active player with the most receiving yards (13,330) and the best per-game average in history in that category (91.9).

Tom Brady and his beefed-up offense to go for another Super Bowl with Buccaneers

It is true that in this off-season, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a tough loss due to the retirement of tight-end and 4-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, who, unlike Tom Brady, assured that his retirement was definitive. This was in addition to the loss of Antonio Brown and the injury of Chris Godwin.

However, the arrival of Julio Jones fuels an offense that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have prepared so that Brady can have guarantees to aspire to conquer his eighth ring, in what could well be his last season as an NFL player.

Another former Falcons player, wide-receiver Russell Gage, has joined the team and in Julio Jones he will have stiff competition in Tampa Bay's favor. They join Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, Cameron Brate, Donovan Smith, Aaron Stinnie, Ryan Jensen, Shaq Mason and Tristan Wirfs.