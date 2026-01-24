Tom Brady’s Raiders interview former Coach of the Year for HC vacancy

The head coaching carousel is slowly coming to an end. However, the Las Vegas Raiders haven’t hired anyone yet. Tom Brady is spearheading the hunt to hire a new guy to take the lead of the team, and an interview with a former Coach of the Year took place earlier on Saturday.

Amid all the breaking news that the Steelers hired Mike McCarthy, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Raiders held an interview with Brian Daboll. The Raiders have one of four head coaching vacancies. The team already fulfilled the Rooney Rule, hence they are able to hire the best candidate.

Daboll is a very coveted name on the market. He is also in the mix to be the Bills HC. but Daboll has other alternatives too. Hence, it will take some convincing and strong pitches to land him at Sin City.

Raiders are not among the top HC vacancies

The Buffalo Bills have the most wanted job right now. Arguably, the Cardinals could be the next one. Then, only the Browns and Raiders would remain. Now, the Raiders do have some edge over the Browns, but there are some similarities too.

For instance, both teams have a difference-maker pass-rusher. Both teams have stars at tight end (albeit Bowers being leagues above Fannin), and young, bright prospects at running back in Jeanty and Judkins. However, where the Raiders are better lie in two aspects. Living in Las Vegas is just more desirable than going to Cleveland, and the Raiders have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft, which is presumably Fernando Mendoza’s desired destination.

Raiders need to solve the HC problem as soon as possible

Not only are the Raiders running out of top prospects to hire, but the NFL Draft is in April and they must have the head coach ready to go and with plenty of time to scout other prospects, and of course, approve of Mendoza.

Having the first overall pick is an absolute gamechanger for a team that would otherwise not have that much allure. Hence, if Tom Brady manages to hire Brian Daboll, the former Giants coach will have a top prospect to work with. But, they would need to make a very good offer to convince him.