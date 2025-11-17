Brian Daboll’s reportedly overlooked issue with a rookie returns to haunt the NY Giants

The situation surrounding New York Giants rookie Abdul Carter took center stage this week after Dan Duggan of The Athletic reported that he was benched for the opening snaps of the Giants vs Green Bay game. The disciplinary move came after Carter missed a team walk-through earlier in the week. According to Duggan, Carter had been “asleep at the facility,” though the player disputes that characterization.

Interim head coach Mike Kafka made the decision immediately in his first week running the team. Kafka didn’t hesitate to enforce discipline, making it clear that accountability would not be optional. Carter acknowledged his mistake, saying, “I made a mistake during the week that was detrimental to the team… that was the consequence, so I had to live with it.”

Duggan also reported that being late to meetings had become a trend throughout Carter’s rookie season, something former head coach Brian Daboll “often let slide.” That history of leniency set the stage for this week’s firmer response.

Carter disputes part of the story

Carter pushed back, insisting he was not asleep. Posting on social media, he wrote, “Was not sleep, actually doing recovery… nonetheless that’s on ME!” His message acknowledged accountability while challenging the narrative around the incident.

Despite the benching, Carter returned immediately after the Giants’ opening defensive series and played every snap for the rest of the game. Through his rookie season, Carter has totaled 23 combined tackles, 12 solo, along with 9 quarterback hits, with his best game coming against the Eagles when he posted five tackles.

The incident marks a notable moment in Carter’s first year, especially as the Giants transition from Daboll’s leadership to Kafka’s. Whether this becomes a turning point or another chapter in a rocky rookie season remains to be seen. But as Duggan’s reporting made clear, this was an issue building for months and one the new staff is no longer willing to overlook.

