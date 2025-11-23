Trending topics:
NFL

NY Giants provide key update on HC search after firing Brian Daboll

After firing Brian Daboll, the New York Giants continue their quest to get a new head coach.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Former Giants HC Brian Daboll
© Al Bello/Getty ImagesFormer Giants HC Brian Daboll

Firing Brian Daboll was justified, the results were bad. However, for the New York Giants, that means they now have to go and find a new head coach that guides this franchise to success. They have now provided an update that might shock fans.

According to NBC Sports, a source close to the Giants’ front office says the team hasn’t discarded going out and trading for another head coach. This is not a common thing to do, in fact, it’s unpopular, but the Giants are desperate.

After Daboll, the Giants know they need to nail this decision, as they do have a competitive roster and plenty of young talent to develop. As a matter of fact, it’s not an unappetizing job.

Advertisement

The Giants must focus in bringing an offensive mind

The three best talents the Giants have right now are offensive players. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers. Hence, the new head coach must be an offensive savant to the highest of levels to develop the young talent they have.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants

Advertisement

Names like Bills’ offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Colts’ offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman are some of the most notable names. However, none of them would need a trade to happen.

NY Giants star, not Jaxson Dart, sends a warning to the NFL as regular season enters its last stretch

see also

NY Giants star, not Jaxson Dart, sends a warning to the NFL as regular season enters its last stretch

How does a trade for a head coach work?

When a team trades for a head coach, it’s different than trading for a player. In this case, for instance, the Giants contact the team that employs the targeted coach. Then, the team must want to engage in a deal to negotiate the rights for said coach. The final step is that the coach has a say on whether he wants to leave or not.

Advertisement

This is different from player trades, where the player has no say and can’t deny the trade. Coaches get more power in that way. Hence, if the coach doesn’t want to go, the trade doesn’t happen.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
NY Giants QB Jameis Winston opens up about starting in Week 12 game vs Lions
NFL

NY Giants QB Jameis Winston opens up about starting in Week 12 game vs Lions

NY Giants star, not Jaxson Dart, sends a warning to the NFL as regular season enters its last stretch
NFL

NY Giants star, not Jaxson Dart, sends a warning to the NFL as regular season enters its last stretch

Brian Daboll’s reportedly overlooked issue with a rookie returns to haunt the NY Giants
NFL

Brian Daboll’s reportedly overlooked issue with a rookie returns to haunt the NY Giants

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE: Lionel Messi continues quest for 2025 MLS Cup title
Soccer

FC Cincinnati vs Inter Miami LIVE: Lionel Messi continues quest for 2025 MLS Cup title

Better Collective Logo