NY Giants provide key update on HC search after firing Brian Daboll

Firing Brian Daboll was justified, the results were bad. However, for the New York Giants, that means they now have to go and find a new head coach that guides this franchise to success. They have now provided an update that might shock fans.

According to NBC Sports, a source close to the Giants’ front office says the team hasn’t discarded going out and trading for another head coach. This is not a common thing to do, in fact, it’s unpopular, but the Giants are desperate.

After Daboll, the Giants know they need to nail this decision, as they do have a competitive roster and plenty of young talent to develop. As a matter of fact, it’s not an unappetizing job.

The Giants must focus in bringing an offensive mind

The three best talents the Giants have right now are offensive players. Quarterback Jaxson Dart, running back Cam Skattebo and wide receiver Malik Nabers. Hence, the new head coach must be an offensive savant to the highest of levels to develop the young talent they have.

Jaxson Dart #6 of the New York Giants

Names like Bills’ offensive coordinator Joe Brady, Colts’ offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter, and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman are some of the most notable names. However, none of them would need a trade to happen.

How does a trade for a head coach work?

When a team trades for a head coach, it’s different than trading for a player. In this case, for instance, the Giants contact the team that employs the targeted coach. Then, the team must want to engage in a deal to negotiate the rights for said coach. The final step is that the coach has a say on whether he wants to leave or not.

This is different from player trades, where the player has no say and can’t deny the trade. Coaches get more power in that way. Hence, if the coach doesn’t want to go, the trade doesn’t happen.