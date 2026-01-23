Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza hints at preferred NFL team after declaring for the 2026 Draft

Fernando Mendoza has officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. Following his decision, the Indiana Hoosiers quarterback has now dropped a major hint about his preferred team to join.

On Thursday, Fernando Mendoza made something clear about his NFL future by declaring for the 2026 Draft. While many teams are expected to pursue him, it appears he may have already envisioned where he wants to begin his professional career.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Fernando Mendoza was seen wearing a gray-and-black jacket. That detail immediately caught fans’ attention, as those colors closely resemble the Las Vegas Raiders’ iconic uniforms, sparking speculation that it could be a subtle hint about his future destination.

The Raiders can’t mess this up

Last year, the Raiders decided to acquire Geno Smith to be the team’s starting quarterback. However, the veteran failed to meet expectations, and it now appears a major change at the position could be coming soon.

The Raiders currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. For many scouts, Fernando Mendoza would be the clear choice at that spot, and all signs point to Las Vegas being his most likely destination.

During the National Championship game—where Mendoza’s Indiana team defeated Miami—Tom Brady and Mark Davis were spotted closely watching the quarterback. The Raiders’ ownership appears to be fully aware of Mendoza’s potential, and many believe he could be the franchise quarterback the team has been searching for.

If nothing unexpected happens, Mendoza could be leading the Raiders in 2026. However, it will be crucial for the organization to strengthen the roster around him, starting with improving the offensive line to properly protect their potential new star.