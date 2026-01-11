Browns face Raiders in heated war for top head coach to develop Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are looking for a new mentor for Shedeur Sanders. After firing Kevin Stefanski, the AFC North club has entered a heated battle with the Las Vegas Raiders for a top head coach candidate.

It has been a turbulent offseason for the Browns. The franchise parted ways with Kevin Stefanski following the 2025 NFL season and is now aggressively searching for the ideal replacement to lead the next phase of the team.

A new name has emerged in the coaching search. According to reports, the Browns are set to interview Los Angeles Rams pass game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, but they are not the only team interested in him.

Nate Scheelhaase emerges as a top-tier coaching candidate

With John Harbaugh reportedly trending toward other teams with star rookie quarterbacks, the Browns have shifted their focus. Cleveland is still aiming for a high-upside head coach, and a potential hidden gem in Los Angeles may be ready for the opportunity.

Scheelhaase currently serves as the Rams’ pass game coordinator under Sean McVay. He drew interest for offensive coordinator roles last year but chose to remain in Los Angeles to continue working with Matthew Stafford.

That decision appears to have paid off. Stafford has enjoyed one of his most productive seasons, and league insiders credit Scheelhaase as a key factor in that success. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Cleveland has formally requested an interview with him in the upcoming weeks.

However, the Browns are not alone. The same report indicates that the Las Vegas Raiders are also planning to request an interview, setting up direct competition for Scheelhaase’s services.

Why the Raiders could be a more appealing landing spot

The Raiders fired Pete Carroll after the 2025 season and have turned to Tom Brady to help identify their next head coach. That involvement alone could make Las Vegas a more attractive destination for Scheelhaase.

The Raiders also hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, possess significant cap space, and feature young stars such as Brock Bowers, Ashton Jeanty, and Maxx Crosby. With more financial flexibility and roster-building freedom, Scheelhaase may see Las Vegas as a better opportunity than Cleveland, where resources to build around Shedeur Sanders could be more limited.

