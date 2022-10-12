The first retirement of Tom Brady had a huge impact in the whole world. Now, the Buccaneers quarterback could be leaving the NFL again as he will try a new sport soon.

It seems like Tom Brady is not having a great time this year. After a huge problem with Gisele Bundchen, his wife, thanks to his un-retirement, he could be leaving the NFL again. Now, the Buccaneers quarterback is set to try a new sport and forget about football for a while.

Recently, Tom Brady has been under the spotlight for his controversial return to football. He reportedly had an 'epic fight' with Gisele Bundchen for un-retiring from the NFL, so he has bigger problems than what happens on the field every weekend.

For this reason, Tom Brady could be thinking in retiring again soon. He has made some arrangements to have a good project away from football, including trying a new sport in his career.

Tom Brady is going to venture into a new sport: Pickleball

Nowadays, Tom Brady is seen as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he is living a rough time outside the field. The rumors say that he and Gisele Bundchen could be divorcing soon, but there is one way everything could be solved: retirement.

According to some reports, Gisele Bundchen was very upset of Brady's decision to un-retire. She wanted to spend more time with his husband, who fo over 20 years has been totally focused on football.

But now, TB12 has made a surprising move that could mean he is thinking of leaving football soon. Buccaneers' quarterback is part of an ownership group that just acquired a Major League Pickleball team for the 2023 season.

Pickleball is known for being the fastest-growing sport in America. Celebrities like LeBron James, Draymond Green, Kevin Love and Maverick Carter have also invested in teams of this discipline.