Tom Brady reveals what scares him the most about his $375 million deal with FOX Sports

Tom Brady is reportedly set to make his return to football as an analyst in the fall of 2024, or is he? The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has recently revealed what scares him the most about his $375 million deal with FOX Sports.

At the end of the 2022 NFL season, Tom Brady made the hardest decision of his life. The legendary quarterback decided to quit football and retire after 23 successful season, winning seven Super Bowls in his career.

However, the New England Patriots legend wants to stay connected with football. For this reason, he signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to become FOX Sports main NFL analyst, and he’s set to start with this agreement in 2024.

Tom Brady reveals his biggest fear about his broadcasting career

In the fall of 2024, a new voice will join FOX Sports to provide analysis on everything happening in the NFL. Tom Brady has inked a 10-year deal with the network to join their broadcasting team, allowing him to stay connected to his beloved sport.

Everyone is wondering if Brady will join the FOX Sports team. According to reports, the former quarterback has shown disinterest in dedicating nearly six months of his life to extensive travel across the country, as he desires to spend more quality time with his family.

Now, Brady has dropped a new hint that could jeopardize his broadcasting future. In an interview with ENews, Brady was asked about the upcoming challenges he may face in his new career, and his response is unlikely to please FOX Sports.

“That’s live TV,” Brady said. “So there’s not much opportunity to make a mistake then. If you make it, you got to live with it. But that’s part of life too. And whatever mistakes I make going forward, I’ll try to learn from as best I can.”