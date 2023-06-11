A few months ago, Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL. Following a very disappointing season with the Buccaneers, the 45-year old quarterback said goodbye to the game he loves.

Tom Brady was selected by the Patriots with the famous 199th pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. When Drew Bledsoe got injured, Brady received the opportunity by head coach Bill Belichick and the rest is history. Six Super Bowls won with New England and one more with Tampa to become the greatest player ever.

In an incredible turn of events, Tom Brady hinted a possible return to the NFL after an extraordinary episode with a drone. No kidding. Read here to check out the details.

Is Tom Brady coming out of retirement because of a drone?

In a video which is trending on social media, Tom Brady appears in a boat collaborating with MrBeast, a YouTuber who is famous for making expensive stunts. The former quarterback makes an incredible promise if he hits a flying drone. “If I hit the drone on the first try, maybe I should come out of retirement.”

Just before the long awaited moment, even his daughter Vivian tells him that he’s gonna miss for sure. Tom Brady answers with a smile: “I’ll probably will miss.” Then, once again, the legend made magic. In the first try, Brady hits it. The sequence is just amazing.

After hitting the drone, MrBeast puts him another challenge. To throw a football to one of his assistants who was in the water driving a jet ski. “Karl’s probably the worst wide receiver you’ve ever thrown to.” However, Brady puts the ball right on the money, but Karl drops it.

So, even though Tom Brady made the promise at sea, there’s no actual sign that he’ll come out of retirement. Nevertheless, the greatest player of all time at least hinted about it as a joke. In the end, anything might happen.