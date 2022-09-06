The 2022 NFL season will be the 23rd campaign for Tom Brady. The quarterback decided to un-retire from football, even though it was going to create a possible family fight.

Tom Brady's most recent years have been an absolute rollercoaster for him, his family and the fans. In 2020 he decided to leave the New England Patriots and join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he instantly won his 7th Super Bowl ring. But then, he drastically changed his mind and retired from the NFL after 22 seasons.

But no, it was no over for Tom Brady. Months after announcing his (momentary) retirement, the quarterback revealed he was going to return to the Buccaneers for the 2022 campaign, but this decision created an 'epic fight' between him and Gisele Bundchen.

Tom Brady on why he un-retired: "I want to give it a shot"

Recently it was revealed that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, his wife, had a huge fight over the quarterback's decision to un-retire from the NFL. Now, the 45-year-old finally spoke about this controversial situation.

"I just felt like I had a little left, and I want to give it a shot," Tom Brady said to the "Let's Go!" Podcast with Jim Gray about the decision he took last March. "I owed it to my teammates and our great coaches and our whole organization."

As for his family, Brady doesn't forget what is his biggest priority in life. "Even though I’m playing in my 23rd year, I have a freshman in high school that is playing football, too. I have a 12-year-old that is going through his life. I have a 9-year-old that is going through her life. And I have parents, and I have a lot of things that are really important, off-field pursuits and goals that you’re trying to maximize as well."