It seems like Tom Brady is already thinking on who will be the next top quarterback. Now, the Buccaneers player has selected the son of a former NFL legend as the best successor to take over his job.

As time goes by, retirement is getting closer to Tom Brady. The 45-year-old is already thinking on what's coming up next for the NFL and has selected the son of a former legend as the best successor for the quarterback role in the league.

In the beginning of 2022, Tom Brady surprised everybody with a shocking announcement. He decided to retire and not play this season, but a few weeks later he regretted and came back for at least one more campaign.

But now with all his personal problems, it seems like the idea of retiring is again going through his mind. Now, the Buccaneers quarterback has selected the son of a formet NFL legend as the best player to take over his job.

Tom Brady signs the son of a former NFL legend thanks to his true talent

Throughout history, Tom Brady has proved he is one of the greatest football players of all time. His experience gives him the knowledge necessary to see who could be his successor, and now it seems like he has finally selected one.

According to Bleacher Report, Tom Brady has signed a new quarterback for the Brady brand. Shedeur Sanders, Jackson State Tigers' player and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, is the newest acquisition by TB12 with a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal.

It is not coincidence that Brady selects Shedeur Sanders to be the first player to sign an individual deal with his brand. It is not that the 20-year-old is the son of a former NFL legend, but the youngster is a remarkable quarterback and TB12 knows it.

After just two seasons with the Jackson State Tigers, Shedeur Sanders has a 157.3 quarterback rating, with 68.3% of his passes completed, 4,994 yards thrown, 47 touchdowns and only 10 interceptions.