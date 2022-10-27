Throughout his successful career, Tom Brady has set tons of records, but this time the Buccanneers quarterback broke a new, and nothing honorable one, in the 2022 NFL season.

There is no doubt that Tom Brady should be considered as one of the greatest football players of all time. He has set lots of unbelievable record, but unfortunately he broke a new, and nothing honorable one, in this 2022 NFL season with the Buccaneers.

"GOAT" is probably one of the nicknames fans know Tom Brady for. The quarterback's numbers in the NFL are unbelievable and he is a future Hall of Famer undoubtedly thanks to his seven Super Bowl rings.

But of course not everything has been good for TB12. Now in the Buccaneers, he is writing new pages in his career, but unfortunately he will be remembered in Tampa Bay for getting a nothing honorable NFL record.

Tom Brady sets a new NFL record, but not one he would like to pressume

Throughout his 22 seasons in the NFL, Tom Brady has been very dominant and his seven Super Bowl rings prove it. Of course as one of the greatest of all time, the records have been nothing for him, but now there's a new one in his career that he might not be very proud of.

In Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season, the Buccaneers received Ravens' visit in TNF. It was not an easy game for Tampa Bay as they faced one of the best teams nowadays as it is Baltimore, with a very strong defense that made Tom Brady's match a nightmare.

During the game, Tom Brady was pressured constantly and there was a moment when he couldn't escape anymore. The Buccaneers quarterback was captured before the half and that meant the 555th time he has been sacked in his career, the most in NFL history.

One of the main objectives for Tom Brady through his career has been to have the best O-Line in the league to protect him. Despite the hundreds of sacks, he has remained healthy and the 45-year-old is looking forward to complete another season in the NFL.