NFL: Patriots' Mac Jones is among the QBs with the most interceptions in 2023

Mac Jones was already under the microscope before the 2023 NFL season began, and his poor start to the campaign at the helm of the New England Patriots only put him under more pressure.

Bill Belichick’s team is already leaving a lot to be desired in offense, having failed to produce more than 20 points in a single game after five weeks. The Patriots have so far scored 20, 17, 10, 3, and 0 points this year.

With a 1-4 record that sees them bottom of the AFC East, things are not looking good in Foxborough. Jones is also facing early season struggles, as he finds himself among the quarterbacks with most interceptions in 2023.

Mac Jones tied in 2023 NFL season with most interceptions

Mac Jones has so far been intercepted on six occasions in the 2023 NFL season. Only Jimmy Garoppolo, Daniel Jones, and Sam Howell got picked as many times this year.

The Alabama product is not going through the best of times in New England, where he has already thrown the same number of pick-sixes as Tom Brady at Gillette Stadium (four). Of course, there’s still a lot to be played for this season and Jones can improve. But the outlook is not great.

Who plays the Patriots in Week 6?

The New England Patriots return to the gridiron on Sunday, October 15, when they take on the Las Vegas Raiders on the road.